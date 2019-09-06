UPDATE: Identity Released of Deceased Victim From South Church Investigation

Deputy Coroner Marcy Patterson’s office has released the identity of the deceased victim from the South Church Street investigation from earlier today. The Morgan County Coroner’s office have identified 42 year old Hisham A. Mohamed of Jacksonville as the deceased person found at the scene. The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. The Jacksonville Police Department and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate what caused Mohamed’s death and what sent two other men to the hospital earlier today.

