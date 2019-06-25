UPDATE: IDOT District 8 Opens IL 108 and Returns Kampsville Ferry to Full Service

At 5PM Monday evening IDOT District 8 reopened Illinois Route 108 from Eldred to Illinois 100. The main road through southern Greene County had been closed for several weeks due to the Nutwood levy breach that had cause water to over top the road in many places.

IDOT also announced that the Kampsville Ferry had returned to full 24 hour service after being on partial service for a little over a week due to similar conditions. The ferry serves as the main mode of transportation between northern Calhoun and southern Greene County.

Illinois Route 100 from US 67 in Alton remains closed. The Brussels Ferry Illinois 100 in Calhoun County from the junction of Illinois 16/100 in Jersey County to Pike County also remains closed. Illinois 96 from Calhoun County Highway 2 to the Pike County line, Illinois 16/100 over the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin, Illinois 96 in Kampsville from Illinois 100, and the Eldred Road from Illinois 108 to Illinois 16/100 in Greene County also remain closed.

For more informaton, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com or follow IDOT locally on Twitter @IDOTDistrict8.