UPDATE: Male subject involved in Mt. Sterling shooting Charged with First-Degree Murder

Authorities have charged John Michael Dean of Mt. Sterling in the shooting death of 44 year old Rebecca Niewohner.

Niewohner’s body was found on the scene in the 400th block of East Chestnut Street at about 9:20PM on June 14th when first responders were called to the home on reports of shots being fired. Niewohner was pronounced dead with a .45 caliber handgun shot to the face, according to the charging documents filed by Brown County State’s Attorney Mark Vincent. The documents were filed late Thursday afternoon.

Dean was transported from the scene with serious injuries. His current status is not known, as he was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield after the incident. Circumstances about the incident still have not been released. WLDS/WEAI will pass along more information in the ongoing investigation as it becomes available