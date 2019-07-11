In an official statement from the Illinois State Police, the four year old boy missing in Arenzville was found deceased in a neighbor’s pool at 5:13PM this evening. Illinois State Police Districts 9 & 20 in cooperation with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be performed at a later date. No further information will be released by local authorities at this time.
Update: Missing Arenzville Boy Found Deceased in Pool
By Benjamin Cox on July 10 at 7:51pm