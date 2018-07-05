UPDATE: Missing Winchester man found dead

By Blake Schnitker on July 5 at 7:51am

A Winchester man who went missing over a week ago was found dead earlier this week.

While very little information is being released at this time, it’s been confirmed that the body of 20-year old Lance Ackerman, of Winchester, was found dead on Tuesday.

Ackerman was first reported missing in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 24th, after his white pickup truck was found crashed on Main Street in Winchester at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Illinois State Police, with help from Winchester Police and Scott County Deputies, as well as some area residents, organized search parties for Ackerman throughout the past week and a half.

The first few searches came up empty-handed. However, Ackerman’s body was apparently located at some point Tuesday evening.

Funeral arrangements for Lance Ackerman are pending at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.