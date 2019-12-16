UPDATE: Name Released of Man Who Died in Meredosia Accident

Coroner Marcy Patterson says that the sole occupant of the car who was found off the road near Route 104 and Route 67 early Sunday morning was 54 year old Mark A. “Tony” Schwalb of Beardstown. According to a report from Coroner Marcy Patterson, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident near the intersection just outside of Meredosia at approximately 4AM Sunday morning. Schwalb was pronounced dead at the scene. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department are continuing the investigation.

