UPDATE: No Injuries in House Fire between Chapin and Concord

By Blake Schnitker on February 15 at 9:55pm

No one is hurt following a residential fire on Arenzville-Concord Road yesterday.

According to Chapin Rural Fire Chief Scott Pahlmann, his department received a call just before 11 a.m. of a house fire just south of Base Line Road.

Pahlmann says fortunately the house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no injuries despite significant damage to the structure.

Pahlmann says crews were battling the blaze for approximately five hours and finally had things cleared at around 3:30.

Pahlmann believes the Werries family, who owns the residence, was in the process of remodeling.