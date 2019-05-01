UPDATE: North School Alternative Route Advisory

By Benjamin Cox on May 1 at 1:46pm

Due to the road closure of Route 78 at Oak Street in Jacksonville, Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek has advised parents of alternate routes for school traffic to North Elementary School.

In a Facebook post, Ptacek has advised parents to take either Sandusky Ave or Portugese Road north to Baldwin Road to reach North Elementary School. Alternate bus routes have also been initiated for the rest of the day.

Ptacek has advised that school times have not been changed due to the road closure.