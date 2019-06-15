Update: One person dead another in Intensive Care After Shooting in Mt. Sterling

Details are now beginning to emerge in an overnight shooting in Mt. Sterling.

Authorities have identified 44 year old Rebecca Niewohner of Mt. Sterling as the deceased victim of a gunshot wound to the face. A toxicology report is pending from Niewohner’s autopsy report.

39 year old John Dean is intensive care after emergency personnel first treated Dean at Culbertson Hospital in Rushville and then moved him to Springfield. He is being treated for injuries from a gunshot wound.

According to Quincy television’s KHQA, the initial call came in to the Mt. Sterling Police Department at about 9:20PM from the 400th Block of East Chestnut Street, with neighbors reporting shots being fired. Police entered the residence and found Niewohner deceased.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting are still ongoing. WLDS/WEAI News will pass along any new information as it becomes available.