UPDATE: Roodhouse man injured in rollover crash on US 67 Wednesday afternoon

There is new information being released about a crash on US 67 yesterday afternoon.

The person involved in the crash is not being identified at this time. However, details are being offered by an emergency official.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Bourne describes the scene he responded to Wednesday.

“A newer, white Chevy Malibu four-door was being driven by a white male from Roodhouse with no passengers. He ran off the roadway to the left, struck a guard rail and rolled over twice. He was transported to the hospital. It was in the southbound lane of US 67, about a half mile north of the Woodson/Winchester intersection. Weather was not a factor either in the crash or response time.”

The dispatch for response from Murrayville/Woodson Fire and EMS, as well as LifeStar Ambulance and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, came in shortly after 4 pm.