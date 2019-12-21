UPDATE: Semi Driver Cited For Rollover in Mt. Sterling

A semi driver from Beardstown was cited in a rollover accident that caused a power outage and highway blockage on Friday.

Illinois State Police District 20 cited 40 year old Kevin J. Perry of Beardstown for driving too fast for conditions and failure to wear a safety belt after his 1995 Peterbilt tractor trailer loaded with approximately 160 hogs left the roadway on US 24 in the 200 block of Main Street in Mt. Sterling at 6AM Friday morning after failing to negotiate a curve. Perry’s semi struck a power pole and overturned, blocking the roadway. The roadway was blocked until 1:20PM Friday while personnel transferred 150 of the hogs to another trailer. WGEM reports that 10 of the hogs had to be euthanized in the crash. Ameren-Illinois also had to replace the utility pole and restore power to residents in the area during the road closure. Perry was not injured in the accident.

Mt. Sterling Police, Illinois State Police District 20, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, along with Ameren all responded to the accident.