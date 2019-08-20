UPDATE: Police Catch 3 in Home Invasions, 1 Still on the Run

Police arrested 26 year old Edwin Powell of Jacksonville yesterday on 3 counts of home invasion in connection to the incidents in Scott, Pike and Adams Counties yesterday. 26 year old Germarco Tate of Jacksonville turned himself into police at the Pike County Jail yesterday afternoon as well. Several agencies took part in the arrests, including the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Jacksonville Police Department, the Jacksonville Police Special Response Team, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are now looking for 28 year old Timothy Ray Gallup. Gallup is 6’1” and weighs 165 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he may be in the Jacksonville or Alton area. He is the final suspect in the string of home invasions that police are investigating in the Morgan, Scott, Pike, and Adams county incidents.

If you have any information on Gallup’s whereabouts, please call the Pike County Crime Stoppers at 285-1500 or Morgan-Scott Crime Stoppers 245-7300. Do not approach Gallup. He is considered armed and dangerous.