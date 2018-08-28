USDA Crop Progress and Conditions for week ending Aug. 26

High levels of precipitation statewide gave producers less time in their fields last week. The USDA deemed less than 70% of last week suitable for fieldwork, at 4.7 days.

Statewide, the overall average temperature was 71.6 degrees, down nearly 2 degrees from the recorded average of 73 and a half. The state got 1.78 inches of precipitation last week, when Illinois typically sees only 7 tenths of an inch of rain in the 35th week of the year.

CORN:

Dough stage: 97 percent finished; 1 year ago: 94%; 5 year avg. – 92%

Dented: 80 percent finished; 1 year ago: 52%; 5 year avg. – 53%

Mature: 11 percent finished; 1 year ago: 2%; 5 year avg. – 4%

Conditions: 5% very poor to poor, 19% fair, 47% good, 29% excellent

SOYBEANS:

Turning color: 16 percent finished; 1 year ago: 7%; 5 year avg. – 5%

Conditions: 4% very poor to poor, 21% fair, 48% good, 27% excellent

Schleusener details the stats for alfalfa hay, sorghum acres and pasture conditions.

ALFALFA HAY: 84 percent finished; 1 year ago: 91%; 5 year avg. – 77%

SORGHUM ACRES:

Heading: 91 percent finished; 1 year ago: 94%; 5 year avg. – 89%

Turning Color: 71 percent finished; 1 year ago: 71%; 5 year avg. – 64%

Mature: 29 percent finished; 1 year ago: 23%; 5 year avg. – 8%

Conditions: 1% poor, 24% fair, 60% good, 15% excellent

PASTURE CONDITIONS: 19% very short to short, 33% fair, and 48% good to excellent.

Last week, the local West Southwest district was both the warmest district, by one tenth of a degree, and the wettest district by over half of an inch of rainfall. The local district’s average temperature was 72.8 degrees when the district typically sees an average of 74 and a half degrees in the 35th week of the year. The district’s average rainfall was measured at 2.84 inches. That measurement is two and a quarter inches above normal precipitation totals.

Topsoil Moisture Supplies (percentages):

Very short – 6

Short – 20

Adequate – 68

Surplus – 6

Subsoil Moisture Supplies (percentages):

Very short – 7 Short – 28 Adequate – 62 Surplus – 3

The USDA has calculated that the local West Southwest District is currently sitting at 2,855 growing degree days, 125 above the statewide average of 2,730.