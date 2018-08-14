USDA Crop Progress and Conditions: Week ending August 12th

Warmer and drier conditions caused fields to decline slightly.

Last week, the average rainfall in the state of Illinois was 0.92 inches, on par with recorded measurements in the 33rd week of the year. Illinois thermometers were about 2.5 degrees above par across the state, at 76.3 degrees. The USDA deemed 80% of the week suitable for fieldwork at 5.8 days.

90 percent of corn acres are in the dough stage, compared to 74 percent one year ago and 71 percent for the 5-year average. 45 percent of corn acres are in the dented stage, compared to 24 percent one year ago and 20 percent normally. The condition of the corn crop was 6 percent very poor to poor, 18 percent fair, and 77 percent good to excellent, a little bit worse than one week ago.

90 percent of soybean acres are setting pods, compared to 81 percent last year and 76 percent for the 5-year average. The condition of the soybean crop was rated 7 percent very poor to poor, 19 percent fair, and 73 percent good to excellent, slightly worse than last week.

According to Crop Statistician Brad Summa, 2018 could be a record corn and soybean harvest year.

“The NASS estimated yield for corn is currently on pace for a record 207 bushels per acre. The NASS estimated yield for soybeans is also on pace for a record 64 bushels per acre.”

The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 70 percent complete, slightly ahead of last year’s pace and well ahead of the 5-year average. 81 percent of sorghum acres have headed, compared to 84 percent last year and 74 percent normally. 52 percent of sorghum acres are turning color, compared to 45 percent one year ago and 35 percent for the 5-year average, and 22 percent of sorghum acres have matured, versus 4 percent last year. Sorghum conditions were rated 8 percent poor, 24 percent fair, and 70 percent good to excellent. Pasture conditions were 22 percent very poor to poor, 34 percent fair, and 44 percent good to excellent.

The local West Southwest District saw roughly five-sixths of an inch of rain, 0.83 inches, which is 6 one hundredths of an inch above par. The average temperature in the local district was just over 77 degrees, which much like the state average is about two and a half degrees above par.

Topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture supplies were nearly identical this week, and both got slightly worse. Topsoil moisture was rated 10 percent very short, 30 short, 59 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 11 percent very short, 30 short, 58 adequate and 1% surplus.