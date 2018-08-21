USDA Crop Progress for week ending Aug. 19

A solid week of rainfall and near average temperatures kept the steady path to harvest going. Across Illinois, about 80% of the week was deemed suitable for fieldwork, at 5.4 days. The state's average rainfall was three tenths of an inch above par at 1.13 inches. The state average temperature was 75.4 degrees. It's usually 74 degrees in the 34th week of the year.

The local West Southwest District was the second warmest district by average at 76.3 degrees, when the district typically sees an average temperature of about 75 degrees in the 34th week of the year. The local district also received just under an inch and a quarter of rain on average, which was still half of an inch of rain above par.

SOYBEANS:

95% setting pods: 91% = 1 year ago / 89% = 5-year average

3% turning color: 3% = 1 year ago / 1% = 5-year average

Condition: 6% very poor to poor / 20% fair / 74% good to excellent

CORN:

94% dough stage or beyond: 89% = 1 year ago / 85% = 5-year average

63% dented: 39% = 1 year ago / 36% = 5-year average

Condition: 6% very poor to poor / 18% fair / 76% good to excellent

SORGHUM:



88% headed: 90% = 1 year ago / 81% = 5-year average

62% turning color: 60% = 1 year ago / 49% = 5-year average



25% mature: 20% = 1 year ago / 5% = 5-year average

Condition: 6% very poor to poor / 27% fair / 67% good to excellent

Pasture Condition: 23% very poor to poor / 35% fair / 42% good to excellent





Topsoil Moisture Supply: 8 very short/ 26 short/ 63 adequate/ 3 surplus

Subsoil Moisture Supply: 9 very short/ 31 short/ 59 adequate/ 1 surplus

