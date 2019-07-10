USDA Extends Crop Reporting Deadline to July 15th

Illinois farmers are getting a special reprieve from the government. In a year when the weather has not been kind to the planting season, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency has extended the deadline for farmers to report what they were prevented from planting to July 15th, according to reports from Illinois NPR.

The USDA reported this week that 95% of corn and 93% of soybeans are planted statewide during a period where both of those crops are 100% in the ground. The extended deadline gives farmers to get more crops planted or to report losses for crop insurance. Farmers must have the information to the USDA by the July 15th deadline if they have prevented planting insurance to recoup their losses in this wet year.