USDA NASS says 14 percent increase in statewide rainfall, close to normal temps in 2018

The state of Illinois received a substantial amount of rain in 2018.

According to the recently published Illinois Annual Weather Summary, compiled by the Heartland Regional Field Office of the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, last year Illinois got a statewide average of 45.74 inches of rain in the year. The average for the state, a product of weather data from between 1981 and 2010, was just shy of 40 inches of rainfall. In terms of temperature for the state, nearly all districts last year were within three tenths of a degree of recorded averages. The two southernmost districts were half a degree warmer than normal in 2018. The two northernmost districts were slightly colder than average. This comes after a much warmer 2017 than normal, when Illinois felt temperatures two degrees above par

After an overall dry year in 2017, with the state over 2 inches below average for rain, a significant amount of precipitation was produced in southern parts of the state. Three districts saw between 9 and 11 more inches of rainfall than average, only a year after all three districts were well below average for precipitation. All districts had more than 40 inches of rainfall.

In the local west southwest district, the average precipitation is closest to state average at 39.65. In 2018, the recorded average was just over 41 and a half inches of precipitation. In 2017, the local district got almost 5 inches of rain less than average at 34.67. Big pockets of rainfall in the local district were felt in a couple places. In February, we got more than twice a normal amount, at 4.3 inches of rain in just 28 days. In March, the district got almost 2 inches more than normal at 4.89 inches of rain. In August, another 2 inches more than normal at 5.27

Local temperature for the west southwest district was somewhat varied in comparison to recorded averages. Though the overall average temperature in 2018 is close to the normal levels, many months were not typical. For example, a cold April was suddenly a very hot May. April was 7 and a half degrees colder than normal, but May was 8 and a half degrees hotter.