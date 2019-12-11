USDA Recalls Breakfast Burritos

The USDA is recalling certain breakfast burrito products this week.

According to a press release issued yesterday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service, El Monterey Signature egg, sausage and cheese frozen Burritos are being recalled due to pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic have been found in the product.

Ruiz Food Products of South Carolina notified the USDA of their intent to recall the products after receiving three separate complaints from consumers who found the plastic in their breakfast burritos.

The recall is being issued of approximately 55,000 pounds of the products packaged as El Monterey Signature Burrito 12 packs with a best buy date of January 15, 2021 and lot code 19288, EST 45694.