USDA to Provide $150 Million to Help Rural Communities Affected by Natural Disasters

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that it is making $150 million in grants available to communities in Western Illinois through the Community Facilities Program. The grants have been made available to help rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of natural disasters such as this year’s severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding. State Director Douglas Wilson made the announcement via press release in Champaign.

Wilson’s announcement is in coordination with USDA Rural Development’s Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce Lammers’ recent press release that said $150 million is included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Donald Trump signed into law on June 6th.

Grant applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Local counties in the designated area by the USDA include Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Scott, Pike, Greene, and Calhoun along with most all other western Illinois counties. More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, and nonprofit organizations and they must fall in communities with a population of 20,000 or less.

To view more information about the grant or to apply, visit this link.