USPS Post Official Procedures During Coronavirus Pandemic

The United States Postal Service has issued a release regarding their internal response to the COVID-19 outbreak. USPS says it is currently follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments by encouraging healthy behaviors and protocols including frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, and additional cleaning of work spaces, and are encouraging any employee who feels they are sick to stay home. They have also expanded leave options with their local unions to ensure that employees can take time off.

They have currently modified signature capture procedures with carriers and office workers. While maintaining a safe, appropriate distance, employees will request the customer’s first initial and last name so that the employee can enter the information on the electronic screen or hard copy items such as return receipts, PS Forms 3811 and 3829. For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.

The USPS also reiterated the fact that the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Surgeon General have found no evidence of the virus being transmitted through the mail, which also includes imported goods. The statute that created the USPS in 1792 made the organization an essential function of the government as it routinely delivers crucial medication, income checks, and supplies to companies and individuals on a daily basis.