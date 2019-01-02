Van Aken Jamison named JREDC’s VP of Marketing and Communications

A Jacksonville native with experience in the fields of communications and development at local organization is the newest member of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, or JREDC.

According to a press release, Kristin Van Aken Jamison joined Vice President of Operations Bonni Waters as JREDC Vice President of Marketing and Communications effective January 1. Jamison has extremely familiar with the Jacksonville community, particularly through her relationship with Illinois College both as a former student, and later, an employee.

In the press release, JREDC Chairman Dusty Douglas points to Jamison’s work at Illinois College,The Source newspaper and other nonprofits throughout Jacksonville, as well as her work ethic and commitment to west central Illinois as attributes of Jamison’s that he believes will complement Waters’ years working in economic development, with the hopes of creating a powerful team at the JREDC.

Jamison graduated Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude from Illinois College with a degree in communications and theatre before going on to earn a Master’s of Arts degree in communication from University of Illinois at Springfield. Jamison’s other experience includes working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency through a Graduate Public Service Internship during his time as a grad student. She alsohas some experience in the political realm, having worked for as a legislative aide for then-Illinois State legislator Dan Rutherford at his offices in both Springfield and Pontiac.

As for her professional, working relationship with Illinois College, Jamison served on the development team at her alma mater for more than twelve years, while also overseeing the Illinois College developmentoffice’s communication with and stewardship of alumni, parents and friends. She and her husband, Adam, also opened “Jamison’s Future Swings,” a facility focused on youth baseball development, this past summer.

Known for being an active community member, Jamison’s roles include: secretary of the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and member of Jacksonville Main Street’s promotion committee, among others.

Douglas said in the press release, “The JREDC works to expand, retain, create and recruit job opportunities for Morgan and Scott counties. I am confident that Kristin’s background in communications, fundraising and project development will add to the future success of this important organization.”