Van Avery awaits opening at mental health facility

The Jacksonville man accused of murdering his mother earlier this year still awaits a room at a state mental health facility.

Earlier this month, on November 9th, the court received a report from the Illinois Department of Human Services regarding the mental fitness of 25-year old Glenn Van Avery. The report from Dr. Terry Killian found that Van Avery was not mentally fit to stand trial at this time, and was to be transferred from the Morgan County jail to the Illinois mental health facility in Chester.

Today in Morgan County court, Van Avery was due for a status update on his mental fitness. Defense Attorney Tom Piper informed the court and Judge Chris Reif that the letter he had received on November 9th indicated that Van Avery would be admitted to their facility soon. However, as of now, Van Avery still currently resides in the Morgan County Detention Facility. Though Van Avery is still determined to be mentally unfit to stand trial, he has yet to receive any treatment, as the Chester facility has yet to have an opening for him, according to Piper.

Piper also informed the court that administrators at the Morgan County Jail have been in constant contact with the Chester facility in regards to when Van Avery can and will be transferred.

Judge Reif set Van Avery’s next court date for December 18th at 1:30 p.m., at which time the two sides hope to have more of an update on when the defendant will be moved to the mental health facility.