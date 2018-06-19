Van Avery charged with Three counts of First Degree Murder, One Count of Attempted Murder

New charges are being alleged against a local man who was apprehended following the alleged murder in South Jacksonville last week.

Twenty-four year old Glenn Van Avery, of the 13-hundred block of South Diamond, appeared for the first time in Morgan County court today. During his brief appearance alongside Public Defender Tom Piper, Van Avery was informed by Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll that the state is alleging three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder for last week’s fatal stabbing of 53-year Ruth Van Avery, the mother of the defendant, and another attack on Garrick Van Avery, the brother of Glenn Van Avery and son of the deceased Ruth Van Avery.

Counts one through three all pertain to the death of Ruth Van Avery, whom authorities claim died as a result of being stabbed multiple times with a knife, allegedly by Glenn Van Avery. State’s Attorney Noll explains that the difference between the three counts all pertain to the degree of intent on the part of Van Avery that the court finds was either present of not present during the course of these alleged crimes.

As for as the possible sentencing ranges these charges carry if Van Avery is found guilty, counts one through three carry the possibility of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, while count four carries six to thirty years. However, if the defendant pleads guilty or is found guilty of all four counts, the sentencing range could be increased, and would be 26 to 90 years in the Department of Corrections. And if the court finds that the crimes were accompanied by exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicating wanton cruelty, the sentencing range would be 26 to 130 years in the Department of Correction.

Towards the end of today’s proceedings, Noll also requested that Van Avery’s bond be increased to $750-thousand dollars from the original $250-thousand due to the more serious charges being handed down.

Judge David Cherry from Scott County, who presided over the hearings in the absence of Judge Chris Reif, granted Noll’s request to increase Van Avery’s bond. Today’s proceedings concluded by setting a date for Van Avery’s preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for July 3rd at 10 a.m.