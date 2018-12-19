Van Avery, Finlaw still unfit to stand trial

Two area men on trial for two separate murders had status hearings in Morgan County court yesterday afternoon.

Nineteen year old Dustin Finlaw, and 25-year old Glenn Van Avery were scheduled for status hearings in Morgan County court yesterday, however both currently reside at state mental health facilities and were excused from court. Several months ago, both Finlaw and Van Avery were both found mentally unfit to stand trial, and both were ordered to undergo treatment at mental health facilities through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll provides an update on what occurred in court yesterday regarding Van Avery’s case.

“Back on November 20th, the court set it for a status today, hoping that the Department of Human Services would provide an updated report. It was a relatively short period of time, and the Department of Human Services has not provided the court with an updated report yet, so the case was continued by agreement until January 22nd at 1:30 p.m.,” says Noll.

Noll says that the court was not provided with an update for Van Avery because he just arrived at the mental health facility.

Noll offers an update on the mental fitness of Finlaw.

“The court received, I believe earlier in December, I believe it was dated December 11th, a report from the Department of Human Services on Mr. Finlaw, which concurred with the original finding that the defendant was unfit to stand trial. That report indicated that the Department of Human Services still feels that Mr. Finlaw is unfit to stand trial, however he is likely to attain fitness within the one-year period that is required by the statute,” Noll says

Van Avery’s next status hearing was scheduled for January 22nd at 1:30 p.m. and Finlaw’s next status hearing was scheduled for March 5th at 2:30 p.m.