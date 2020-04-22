Van Avery Now Fit To Stand Trial

A South Jacksonville man charged in the stabbing death of his mother has been deemed fit to stand trial.

26 year old Glenn C. Van Avery of South Jacksonville was deemed able to stand trial for the June 2018 murder of his mother, 53 year old Ruth Van Avery and the attempted murder of his brother 20 year old Garrick Van Avery. The Journal Courier reports that a fitness hearing today in Morgan County court says that legal counsel agreed to the contents of an evaluation conducted by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Glenn Van Avery has been remanded to the custody of the Chester, Illinois DHS facility for treatment since October 2018, when it was determined that he could not adequately assist in his own defense.

Van Avery faces 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of attempted murder in the June 13, 2018 incident. The charges carry sentence limits of 20 years to natural life in prison. A trial date has not been set.