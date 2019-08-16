Van Hyning Wins the Cards Trip

A Jacksonville man is the winner of the 2019 Cards Trivia grand prize.

Staff members pulled the name of David Van Hyning from the list of winners of the weekday Westown Ford Cardinal trivia contests throughout the season. The last contest was held yesterday.

WEAI general manager Gary Scott called Van Hyning this morning to deliver the good news.

For the record, Van Hyning correctly said Stan Musial was the only Cardinal to get 3-thousand or more hits playing only for the Cardinals. He answered the question June 28th.

Van Hyning will now ask 10 of his friends to accompany him to the Cardinals Reds afternoon game at Busch Stadium September 1st.

Executive Transportation provides the bus, and Westown Ford provides the sponsorship for the nearly season long promotion.

Van Hyning’s name was drawn out of 66 winners this year.

