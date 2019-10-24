Vandals Damage Vehicles on State St.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist

the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of recent vandalism.

Sometime between 10 a.m. on October 15 and 1:40 p.m. on October 16: unknown person(s) used objects to damage four vehicles stored at a vehicle repair shop located in the 900 block of East State St.

The damage included paint scratches, cracked windshields and hood damage. The total damage to the vehicles is estimated at $8000.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the

home page

Or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting the number 274637 which spells CRIMES. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information on this and other Crime Stoppers cases can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com