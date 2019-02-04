Vaping Receives Increased Scrutiny From IDPH

Vaping is coming under increased scrutiny in the state. In a press release Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that they are investigating a series of hospitalizations of young people who live in the State of Illinois who were hospitalized in the State of Wisconsin stemming from vaping. They are also investigating reports from various county health departments about severe cases of pulmonary disease in young people as a result of vaping.



The identified hospitalized individuals experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, says that health care officials still don’t know what all is being put into vaping juice. “We actually don’t know everything we need to know about vaping products. We know that there are various and unknown chemicals in each of these, last count, maybe 8000 different flavors. We really don’t know what’s in each of these products.”

The names and types of vaping products, as well as where they were obtained, are still being investigated said Ezike. The three reported individuals in Illinois reside in the northeastern part of the state.

People who experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping in the weeks or months prior to these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. Health care providers caring for patients with unexpected serious respiratory illness should ask about a history of recent vaping.