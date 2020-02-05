Vehicle Runs Through Front of Jacksonville Business

No one was injured when when a vehicle struck the front of a business in the Lincoln Square Shopping Center on Morton Avenue in Jacksonville late this morning.

A vehicle driven by 85 year old Joseph Lawless of rural Jacksonville, was pulling into a parking space in the shopping center when the vehicle jumped the curb and ran through the front window of Kuhl Tyme Korner, located in the south west section of the center adjacent to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Lawless told police that he was not sure what had happened but that he might have mixed up the gas and brake pedal in the vehicle while he was pulling into the parking space.

Two people were in the establishment when the accident occurred. The employee on duty at the time says she had just stepped to the back to get some ice when the vehicle came through the window, and that it sounded like an explosion had happened in the front of the business.

No citations were issued in the incident and there is not yet an estimate of damages to the building or vehicle.

The front of the establishment has been boarded up, and will remain open for business.