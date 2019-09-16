Venmo Payment App Scam

Users of the phone app Venmo may be victim of a scam going around.

According to WICS in Springfield, Venmo account subscribers are receiving text messages notifying them that their account has a charge pending and the user needs to log on in order to decline the charge.

The text contains a link that lets the receiver log on with any phone number or password, even if the password is entered incorrectly. The user is then asked to supply their bank card number and other personal and financial information.

The Venmo payment app is owned by PayPal and reportedly handled $12 billion in transactions in the first quarter of 2018.

The scam uses the same coloring, and fonts as the real app. Users who receive any messages like this are advised to log on to their account via the Venmo app or the internet site via their computer. Persons who suspect they have logged on via a text message such as this, are advised to contact their Bank or credit card company immediately.