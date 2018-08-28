Very few clues as to the source of counterfeit bills circulating Jacksonville

Local authorities continue to investigate more than two dozen reports of fake or counterfeit currency circulating throughout the Jacksonville area.

Jacksonville Police, along with a number of other agencies across west central Illinois, have been seeing an increase in the number of counterfeit bills that are being reported in recent weeks. At this point in the investigation, with little to no clues as to the source of these fake bills, the local police department is reminding residents of what to look for if they come across the phony currency.

Lieutenant Sean Walker with the Jacksonville Police Department says the first report of fake currency came back on April 9th, and that there have been 29 incidents reported since then. He says that the Jacksonville Police Department is investigating all of the cases separately, and that the majority of them are being reported by local banks.

Walker says the vast majority are $20 bills, but that there have been instances of $10 bills and a handful of $100 bills. The lieutenant says that a large number of these fake bills share the same signature: some sort of Asian or oriental calligraphy printed in red on the same spot of every bill.

For those who do come across these counterfeit bills, Lieutenant Walker says they should immediately call the police, because the sooner they know, the better chance they have of finding the source.

The Jacksonville Police Department can be reached at 217-479-4630. Incidents can also be reported to Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties at 217-243-7300.