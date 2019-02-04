Veterans Honored At State Fair Sunday, Veteran’s Task Force Created

Veterans were celebrated at the State Fair on Sunday. Admission for veterans was free, a parade and special ceremonies were held to honor the state’s more than 700,000 veterans. Governor J.B. Pritzker gave a thank you and a pledged commitment to veterans across the state. “I’m proud to say that in early June that we passed a capital bill here in our state. We passed it into law funding a new state-of-the-art facility at the Quincy Veterans’ Home. We’re also on track to complete and open the new Chicago Veterans’ Home in early 2020.”

The governor also talked about a veteran’s task force in the executive branch that was working on better ways to provide services around the state. Illinois Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, a veteran herself, spoke about the future for veterans in the state. “It is our responsibility to be involved in raising the next generation of great leaders. If we continue to do our part as veterans, there will continue to be men and women in this country like yourselves that will stand up and fight in far away places, endure the heartaches and grief that others will never know.”



Other special days coming up at the fair are First Responders Day, Ag Day, and Family Day. The fair runs through Sunday the 18th.

