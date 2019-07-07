VFW Post 1379 Hosting Blood Drive

Jacksonville VFW Post 1379 will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive tomorrow from 1-5PM. Currently, the red Cross is needing all types of blood as they are seeing a major shortage in the area. To book an appointment please contact ellen.mickels@redcross.org

A hotdog bar including chilli, cheese and the fixings with chips will be provided to all donors. Donors may enter through the back door as well as the front of the bus.

For an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID.