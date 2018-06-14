Victim of apparent South Jacksonville homicide identified, preliminary autopsy complete

The identity of the South Jacksonville woman found dead yesterday evening in an apparent homicide is being identified.

South Jacksonville Police, along with detectives with Jacksonville Police and Illinois State Police Crime Units continue to investigate the incident that had law enforcement close off several blocks of South East Street yesterday evening.

As officers arrived on the scene in the 17-hundred block of South East Street shortly after 6:30 p.m., they discovered a male subject outside of the residence, and while checking the interior

of the residence, also located a deceased female. As more officers arrived on scene, an injured male was also located several houses away lying in a driveway. Following an autopsy performed today, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair is releasing further details regarding the deceased female. Lair says the body of the woman that officers found dead is that of 53-year old Ruth Van Avery, who the coroner says died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Local authorities and state police collected evidence and conducted interviews throughout

the night and into the early morning hours. After several hours of questioning, police arrested 24-year old Glenn Van Avery, of the 13-hundred block of South Diamond, who was booked at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 1:30 a.m. for alleged attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The name of the injured male victim found lying in a driveway several houses down has not been released as of this time. WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide additional details regarding the alleged incident as they become available.