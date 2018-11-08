Victim of Route 54/Farley Road rollover crash identified

A Springfield woman was the victim of fatal rollover crash on Old Route 54 yesterday.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards has just released the name of the victim.

75 year old Carolyn Rodgers, of Springfield, was pronounced deceased in Memorial Medical Center’s Emergency Room just before 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Illinois State Police announced yesterday through several area news outlets that a 75 year old female was the lone victim of the crash. Apparently, there were no other passengers or vehicles involved in the accident.

According to previous investigative reports approved by ISP, the crash was a rollover on Old Route 54 in New Berlin near Farley Road, and that the woman was entrapped until officials arrived on scene.

An autopsy was conducted in Springfield this morning and her preliminary cause of death is from injuries sustained in the accident. The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. There are pending results of other tests done during the autopsy. No more information has been made available at this time.