Victims Identified In Concord-Arenzville Road Crash

According to reports from the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, authorities identified the three people killed in the Sunday evening crash along the Concord-Arenzville Road.

Morgan County Deputy Coroner Marcy Patterson said Tuesday that drivers Sara Johnson, 58, of Jacksonville and Kham Cung, 47, and Thal Kian Lo, 35 both of Beardstown died at the scene.

Illinois State Police are still investigating the nature of the crash that occurred at 5:30PM at Base Line Road. All three victims had to be extricated from the vehicles due to the mangled wreckage.

Arenzville Fire & Rescue, Chapin Volunteer Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, Lifestar EMS and Air Evac along with Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies all responded to the scene.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Johnson at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Cung and Lo were natives to Sagaing Division of Myanmar (formerly known as the country of Burma) a small Southeast Asian nation. No arrangements have been announced for their funeral.