Village Board of Trustees nearing end of codification reviews

A process undertaken by the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees and Mayor Harry Jennings is nearing completion.

The Board of Trustees will meet this evening in a committee of the whole session.

The two sections of the Village Code that will be discussed are in regards to the Village Police Department, as well as all codes pertaining to Village water works.

The meeting will begin this evening at 6:30 with the codification review. There will also be a closed session for Trustees and the mayor to discuss and clarify matters pertaining to all closed sessions in both regular board meetings and committee of the whole sessions from 2018.

No official action is expected to be taken at this meeting.