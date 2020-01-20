Village of Arenzville Sets New Ordinance For Tree Removal

The Village of Arenzville’s residents can now seek out the village’s help in getting a tree removed from their property if it poses a risk to general safety or to their home. Home owners must now identify a tree that’s a risk and the village board may split the cost in half with the property owner for removal. The trees will only be taken down if there is a safety risk to people or property. If the tree is identified as a genuine risk and the property owner cannot pay half, the village will take on the full cost of the removal. All trees will be removed by a contractor who must submit a bid to the village, according to an ordinance passed by the village trustees earlier this month.

The ordinance is similar to the sidewalk ordinance passed by the village some years ago. If a sidewalk was a safety concern for a resident, the village would have to either take up half the cost with the property owner or pay in full. The new tree ordinance passed unanimously. A follow up policy on the planting of trees was also passed. If a tree is planted on a right of way or in the cemetery, the tree will be removed and the resident will be fined $50 plus the cost of removal. The new ordinances take effect immediately.