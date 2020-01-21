Village of New Berlin Receives OSLAD Grant For North Park

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office announced late last week that the Village of New Berlin along with 84 other municipalities will receive grant money to develop and improve recreational facilities and open spaces. New Berlin will receive $300,000 for park improvements from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. OSLAD money supports up to one-half of a project’s cost.

The Village of New Berlin has announced plans to install a water splash pad, a new pavilion, restrooms, updated playground equipment, paved trails, and handicapped accessible parking at North Park.

With local matching funds, the grant awards will cover $56 million in park developments and open-space land purchases around the state. Officials began OSLAD in 1987. It receives funding from a portion of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax. It has provided $403 million for more than 1,700 projects in the past three decades.