Village of South Jacksonville Continues Work on Water Plant

South Jacksonville continues to work on repairing their water plant. Water & Sewer Superintendent John Green says that progress on repairing the plant after a lightning strike last week is moving along slowly. “I’ve made contact with the insurance company and I’m hoping to meet with them early this week to get the ball rolling. At this point, we’re not for sure what all has been damaged except for the obvious: the drives that run the motor, the generator, the transfer switch – just enough to keep us from running. Once we get it up and going, then we’ll know if there is more damage. With lightning, you never know how far it’s gone until you get it all lit up.”

The Fourth of July holiday slowed the process down. Currently, the water toy in Godfrey Park is shut down while the repairs are being made. However, the rest of the park remains open for citizens. The village continues to purchase water for residents from the City of Jacksonville.

Green details when he thinks the plant will be back up and running. “I’m hoping the insurance gets here this week to get an assessment and give us the go-ahead to make repairs. Then, it’s just going to be a matter of getting equipment in here and getting a contractor here to get in and get it done. Hopefully, it’s not too terribly long.”

Green said he will pass along official word to WLDS/WEAI News once he has more information on the timetable of the water plant returning to operation.