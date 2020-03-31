Village of South Jacksonville Opens Up High Use Sewer Rate Sign Ups

The Village of South Jacksonville has announced the sign up for their summer sewer rates. Applications can be picked up in the foyer of Village Hall on Dewey Drive. The completed applications can be dropped off in the night deposit boxes outside of Village Hall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sign up for the special rates will extend until May 10th.

For the months of May through September, the Village makes available a high-usage residential sewer rate calculated on the previous 6 month average plus 10%. The rate is then used through that time period to calculate bills.

For more information about the rate, call Amy Oxley at Village Hall at 245-4803 or email adminclerk@southjacksonville.org.