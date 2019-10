The Village of South Jacksonville will be flushing hydrants on Monday, October 7th. According to an announcement from the village’s water department, the hydrants will be flushed between 4-7PM, with work continuing through Friday, October 11th.

Citizens may be able to see a slight discoloration in water during the flush, but it should still be safe to use, according to the announcement. Running a tap, faucet, or a load of laundry or dishes should clear up the coloration problem.