Village secures new weather siren, clears trucker lane on Love’s Drive

A lot of good change is happening in the Village of South Jacksonville right now.

Though Godfrey Park has officially been closed early and for the remainder of the season, this opportunity now offers work to begin as a series of renovations will seek to improve the facilities.

The Village Celebration was also held over the course of last weekend.

The South Jacksonville Little Mister and Miss Contest was held inside the Emergency Services Complex Friday evening. Jayde Scoggins was named Little Miss South Jacksonville, and Kayne Mackey is Little Mister South Jacksonville.

Then, the Thin Blue Line 5k in Memory of Scot Fitzgerald was ran Saturday morning. John Murphy finished first with a time of 21 minutes 15 seconds. Rachel Antle was the first female to cross the finish line at 25 minutes 13 seconds. There were 33 participants in total this year.

The memorial 5k was followed by the celebration parade. George Murphy was parade marshal for this year, and then everyone gathered behind the Emergency Services Complex for face painting and magic and lots of fun.

There was free burgoo, made personally by Village Trustee and Parks and Tourism committee Stacy Pinkerton. It was her job to see this event through, and as she stood with her loyal volunteers dishing out burgoo as folks continued to stop by after the rain had settled. Strong winds and rainfall caused some of the parts of the Celebration, like the bounce house and the face painting, to end, but the burgoo had already been made and was planned to be given away for free.

And now after the Celebration, there are a number of other improvements that have been planned for different parts of the village.

Tim Mann is the Chief of the South Jacksonville Police Department. Mann explains the last steps have been taken to prepare the village police department for a K9 unit to begin community enforcement later this year.

“It’s been a long time coming, in my opinion, that the Board has been able to include the beginning of a K9 program in the budget, and the Village trustees have been supportive every step of the way. It will be a narcotics detection canine. The officer assigned to our new K9 unit will start the acclimation class with his new partner on November 5th.”

Mann describes the great reaction from people traveling from all over to a brand new set of No Parking signs off Love’s Drive and how that is now an enforceable ordinance in the village codification.

“We’re lucky to have actually been ahead of the game on this one. Prior to the ordinance being passed, we had the curbs painted and the signs were in place. We tried to deter trucks from parking in that lane prior to passing an ordinance. It helped but it didn’t solve the problem. This establishes the precedent for village police if, in fact, we have to issue a citation or force somebody to move from those no-parking zones.”

Mann also says that a new weather siren, which according to Trustee Dick Samples makes three in current emergency siren coverage for the village, will be installed very soon.

“Installation will be in the near future. I know the vendor and the other powers that be are putting their schedules together. The siren is in stock and will be installed on Love’s Drive just east of Magnolia Drive.”

Chief Mann says the weather siren will absolutely be installed by the end of the year, though the sooner the better.