Village to hire new personnel for four municipal departments

New village personnel will be hired for a variety of the South Jacksonville municipal departments tonight.

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will meet today in their regular monthly board session, with a committee of the whole session beginning at 6:30 this evening.

The committee of the whole meeting will, however, be a closed session for personnel.

The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m., or immediately following the closed session. During the Mayor’s report, Harry Jennings will present a number of annual reports for 2018, and will address a number of resignations as well as appointment of fire department officers.

Action items include approval to move certain village funds into an account at Prairie State Bank. Jon Rohn, of Prairie State Bank, spoke last week at the committee of the whole meeting in regards to this proposed re-allotment. Also, the memorandum of understanding between the Village and the South Jacksonville Fire Department concerning the independent fundraising 501(c)3 entity called the “South Jacksonville Fire Department Community Benefit” will be accepted, and a tourism grant for the bass tournament will be addressed.

In addition, there will be a total of five or six people hired to work for the village tonight. There will be one new full-time police officer and two new firefighters, as well as a new member of the village Street and Water Department and a new Code Enforcement Officer. A series of discussions have taken place about splitting the Code Enforcement Officer job into two separate positions: one focusing on village buildings, the other focusing on ordinances.