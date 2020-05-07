Virden Teen Killed In Collision With Semi on IL Rte 4

A Virden teenager was killed north of Girard yesterday on Illinois Route 4 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi yesterday afternoon. A preliminary report by Illinois State Police District 18 trooper say that a 1999 Green Ford Truck driven by 18 year old Colby Rheude of Virden was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 near Finney Road in Central Macoupin County when it crossed the center line of the highway and struck a 2018 International Semi Truck driven by 51 year old Walter F. Smith of Peoria.

Rheude’s truck rolled over and caught on fire in the west ditch. Smith’s semi came to rest in the east ditch. Rheude was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner’s office. Smith was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours during the crash investigation. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.