Virginia Superintendent Leaving District

By Zac Coffman on January 17 at 11:51am

Virginia CUSD 64 Superintendent Brent O’Daniell is announcing he will be leaving the District. O’Daniell has accepted the Superintendent position at Genoa Kingston School District 424 in Northern Illinois.

A native of Woodlawn, O’Daniell started his career in education as a math and physical education teacher in Odin, Il. O’Daniell says he has enjoyed being a superintendent.

O’Daniell says he is proud of his time in Virginia, especially the new building.

O’Daniell says he has learned a lot from Virginia’s community and wishes them the best.

O’Daniell will start his new position with Genoa Kingston on July 1st 2017.