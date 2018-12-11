Virginia teenager apparent victim of fatal head-on collision

A Cass County teenager who has yet to be identified has apparently died after colliding head on with a truck tractor semi trailer on Illinois Route 125 Monday afternoon.

According to an official Illinois State Police report, a 19 year old male from Virginia was pronounced dead just before 3:30 Monday afternoon at the scene of an accident between a white 2014 Ford passenger car driven by the teenager and a white 2007 Kenworth truck tractor with a silver semi trailer driven by a 34 year old male from Xenia, IL.

According to the preliminary investigative reports, the male teen was driving westbound on Highway 125 at 3:20 p.m. about 1/3 of a mile east of South Brockhouse Lane. Reports from state police say the 19 year old drove the Ford vehicle into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons.

A transport was performed by Cass County Coroner Scott Lummis, as the male teen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck tractor semi trailer did not have any injuries and was released on scene.

According to the official preliminary investigation performed by Illinois State Police, the male teen from Virginia was apparently not wearing a seatbelt. This accident is still under investigation.

