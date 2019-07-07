Virginia’s Dollar General Possibly On the Move

A Virginia, Illinois store may be moving soon. According to a report from the Cass County Star Gazette, the Dollar General may be moving to a new location for more floor space. Located at 5717 Illinois State Route 78, the store would be moved to the south side of Illinois Route 125 near Virginia’s eastern municipal boundary. Route 125 currently experiences more traffic from Springfield and Beardstown, and it would also allow the store to expand floor space.

The process of the move will have to wait until final approval on August 8th when the Virginia Zoning Board of Appeals will hear the company’s request for rezoning the site on Route 125 from residential to business. The meeting is scheduled at City Hall on August 8th at 7PM. The meeting is open to the public.