Volunteers Needed to Deliver Doorbell Dinners

Volunteers are needed to help senior citizens and shut-ins in the area as social distancing practices increase.

The Prairie Council on Aging is in need of volunteers to help distribute Doorbell Dinners as a majority of their current volunteers are seniors.

Doorbell Dinners are medically prescribed meals that are provided by the Prairie Council on Aging, Church Women United and Passavant Area Hospital.

Volunteers are needed on weekdays from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm who have their own vehicle and access to some form of GPS navigation.

A safety screening will be completed on those who volunteer to help distribute the meals, and meal recipients have already been screened for COVID-19 in an effort to make sure the virus is not spread via the meal deliveries.

The agency is asking for volunteers who are in the low risk of complications from COVID-19, people who are under age 65, and who are in good health.

Anyone who has a compromised immune system, diabetes, COPD or congestive heart failure are asked to not apply to help.

To volunteer to serve as a Doorbell Dinner delivery driver, or for more information on the program, call the Prairie Council on Aging at 217-479-4619