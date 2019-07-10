Village of South Jacksonville Approve Number of Action Items

The Village of South Jacksonville completed business left over from their previous meeting last night. After over an hour of closed session dealing with compensation, employment, and legal counsel; the village trustees completed approval of all action items on the agenda last night.

The village trustees approved payable bills for the month of June totalling over $310,000. Trustee Greg Nelson abstained from voting on payables due to a family member completing work for the village last month and believed it to be a conflict of interest if he were to vote. Despite the abstention, the vote passed 5-0.

The trustees finally put the Sleep Inn TIF agreement to rest after a months-long process and disagreement on whether the business should have the funds dispersed to them from the village. The motion carried by majority 4-2 with Greg Nelson and Tom Jordan voting against the agreement. Jordan explains his reasons for voting ‘No’ to the agreement.

“This is the third time it came up for a vote and the second time it came up, I voted against it out of a matter of principal. I talked to a number of people at village hall and got others opinions and I thought it was the best thing to do and I voted no again tonight, which will be the final vote, and it was out of a matter of principal. I think it was poorly conceived. The TIF procedure was not followed as it should have.”



The board went on to discuss the purchase of two 2019 Ford Pick Up trucks from Morrow Brothers Ford in Greenfield for the Streets & Sewers department. The trucks will become a part of the village’s agreement with the State of Illinois buy & sell program for municipalities. The trucks’ cost was approved for $30,980. In a concurrent move, the trustees also unanimously approved the sell of both a 2015 and 2010 Ford F-150 from the department. The ordinance would sell the vehicles on Ibid and allow department head John Green and Mayor Harry Jennings to research and set reserves on the vehicles. The board also approved a final design of the village’s Morton Avenue billboard presented by Greg Nelson.

In new business, Mayor Harry Jennings informed the board that insurance claims adjusters would be coming to the Oxville water plant tomorrow to get the process rolling for the plant to become operational again. Currently, the village is purchasing water from the City of Jacksonville at an estimated cost of $3000-$4000 per day. Nelson and Jennings recommended the board look at hiring an electrical engineer to update the plant and create a mitigation design for lightning strikes. Mayor Jennings noted that the plant has been struck 2-3 times in his recent memory. Jennings also said that the village could hire an engineer from the insurance claim money and that the village’s deductible on the claim would only be $1000.

Paula Belobrajdic-Stewart notified the board that the Plans Commission needed new members as they were down 2-3 members since the last meeting. Mayor Jennings noted that the planning commission terms of office also needed to be updated in the city ordinances as appointments and retirements had caused them to fall out of accordance with overlapping terms of 3 years.

The village board will meet in a committee of a whole session on July 23rd at their normal meeting place at Village Hall.